State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

