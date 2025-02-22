State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AWI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

