State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.94 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.