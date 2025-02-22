State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Shake Shack
In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shake Shack Stock Performance
Shares of SHAK opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.94 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.89.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shake Shack Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
