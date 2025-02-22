State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $13,239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $131,250,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

AN opened at $181.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $136.79 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

