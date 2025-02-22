State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 32.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,137,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,280,000 after buying an additional 1,497,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,472,000 after purchasing an additional 250,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,517,000 after purchasing an additional 291,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $531,815.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 2.2 %

RVMD stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

