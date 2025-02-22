State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.30 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,188.77. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,433. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.