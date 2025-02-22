State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. This represents a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.