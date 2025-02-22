State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Everus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everus Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:ECG opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84. Everus has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

