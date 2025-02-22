State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,209 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,542,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 572,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.1 %

DNB stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

