State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 14,632 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,097.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

