State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,151 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 699.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

