State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 42,817 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 934,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 875,128 shares during the period. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,386,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $15.47 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

