State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.