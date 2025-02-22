State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 249,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,284.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,338,442. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 26.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

