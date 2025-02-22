State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 270.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $78.73 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

