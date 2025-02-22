State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,255 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 191.7% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $65.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

