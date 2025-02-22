State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,293 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. CWM LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 34.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 151.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.6 %

IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

