State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,657 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SiTime by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $78,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,632.50. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $3,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,474.25. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $268.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.