State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,707 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Down 3.3 %

Stride stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.