State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 474 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CBIZ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 70.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

