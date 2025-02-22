State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,332 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $7,562,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $80,270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $241,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.