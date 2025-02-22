State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,204 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 466,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

CNX stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.67.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

