State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.94. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

