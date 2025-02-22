Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -143.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,726.40. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,581 shares of company stock valued at $615,159. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.