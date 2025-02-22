Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 397 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

