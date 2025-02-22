Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 3,239 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock valued at $473,395,877. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

