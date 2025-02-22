Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 366,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 77,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.