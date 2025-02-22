Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 7,369 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 68,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

