Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $208,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

