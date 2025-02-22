Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ FV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $63.09.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
