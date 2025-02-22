Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

