Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

