Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.42.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.