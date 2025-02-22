Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in NeoGenomics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,516 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

