Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,744,000 after buying an additional 327,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- About the Markup Calculator
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.