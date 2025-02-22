Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,644,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 864,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 595,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 5,437.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 562,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $58.04 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

