Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 646.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 885,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

