Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Mizuho lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

