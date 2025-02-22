Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.