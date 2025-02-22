The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target to $33.00

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RELY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Remitly Global Stock Down 7.5 %

RELY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $337,450.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,534,733.30. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,012. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

