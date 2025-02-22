Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

NYSE TOL opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

