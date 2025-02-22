Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Shares of TOL opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

