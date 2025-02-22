Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,984,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after buying an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 2.4 %

TRMB stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.