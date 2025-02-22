UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $24,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 532,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.