UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

SEDG stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

