Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $179.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

