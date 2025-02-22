Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $8,275,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $349.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.21.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.