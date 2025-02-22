Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $349.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

