Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.31 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 650.39%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

