Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Insulet by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.